Police reports for June 4, 2023 Jun 4, 2023 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Vandalism, 2706 W. Gore.Aggravated assault, 602 SW 38th.DUI, 1201 Fort Sill Blvd.Larceny, vandalism, 707 SW 49th.Larceny, 1809 NW Taylor.Disorderly conduct, Southwest 11th Street and F Avenue.Drug possession, Northwest 44th Street and Cache Road.Trespassing, 2203 NW Hoover.Larceny, 3401 W. Gore.Larceny, 1201 NW Arlington.Larceny, 2704 NW Marion.Disorderly conduct, Southwest 19th Street and C Avenue.Burglary, 1211 W. Lee.Drug possession, 100 S. Rail Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support a new CIP to repair city streets? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists