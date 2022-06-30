Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Larceny, 1729 NW Cherry.

Burglary, 40 NE 25th.

Burglary, 1613 NW Baldwin.

Burglary, 1201 W. Gore.

Larceny, 1116 NW Columbia.

Burglary, 2505 SW H.

Larceny, 4701 SE Trenton Road.

Burglary, 3617 W. Gore.

Larceny, 4733 NW Motif Manor.

Burglary, 4624 NW Ozmun.

Vandalism, Southeast D Avenue and Stafford Avenue.

Larceny, 1711 SW B.

Larceny, 1002 N. Sheridan.

Larceny, 501 NE Cimarron Circle.

Burglary, 2603 NW Lake Ridge Drive.

Burglary, 4437 Cache Road.

Larceny, 1811 SW Douglas.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

