Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Larceny, Southwest 27th Street and H Avenue.

Larceny, 5010 Cache Road.

Larceny, 1029 SE Alta Lane.

Larceny, 1906 NW Hoover.

Drug possession, 1002 N. Sheridan.

Larceny, 402 NW 72nd.

Vandalism, 2807 NW 26th.

Larceny, 6420 NW Compass Drive.

Larceny, 2107 SW 38th.

Auto theft, 402 NW Rogers Lane.

Larceny, No. 1 NW 67th.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

