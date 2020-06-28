Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
DUI refusal, Northwest 16th Street and Lincoln Avenue.
DUI, throwing of human waste, marijuana possession, 4714 NW Ridgecrest.
Disorderly conduct, 1825 Cache Road.
DUI, Southwest 82nd Street and Lee Boulevard.
Burglary, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, 2106 W. Gore.
Disorderly conduct, 1825 Cache Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, Southwest 11th Street and H Avenue.
Marijuana possession, Southwest 17th Street and Washington Avenue.
Auto theft, 2412 SW A.