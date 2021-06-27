Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Larceny, 1312 NW Williams.

Auto theft, 2908 Fort Sill Blvd.

Arson, 2804 SW J.

Aggravated assault and battery, 1708½ SW C.

Auto burglary, 2521 NW Prentice.

Petit larceny, 3802 NW Meadowbrook.

Auto theft, 1410 NW Taylor.

Assault with a dangerous weapon, 1516 NW Baldwin.

Auto theft, 2612 SW I.

Assault and battery, 6124 NW Euclid.

Assault and battery, 2401 Cache Road.

DUI-aggravated, Fort Sill Boulevard and Cache Road.

Incident, 2103 SW McKinley.

Incident, 29 NW 28th.

Robbery, Northwest Aldi Road and Sheridan Road.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you