Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Larceny, 1312 NW Williams.
Auto theft, 2908 Fort Sill Blvd.
Arson, 2804 SW J.
Aggravated assault and battery, 1708½ SW C.
Auto burglary, 2521 NW Prentice.
Petit larceny, 3802 NW Meadowbrook.
Auto theft, 1410 NW Taylor.
Assault with a dangerous weapon, 1516 NW Baldwin.
Auto theft, 2612 SW I.
Assault and battery, 6124 NW Euclid.
Assault and battery, 2401 Cache Road.
DUI-aggravated, Fort Sill Boulevard and Cache Road.
Incident, 2103 SW McKinley.
Incident, 29 NW 28th.
Robbery, Northwest Aldi Road and Sheridan Road.