Police reports for June 26, 2022 Jun 25, 2022 Jun 25, 2022 Updated 50 min ago Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway.Trespassing, 6312 SW Park Place.Disorderly conduct, 2000 Cache Road.Larceny, 1002 N. Sheridan.Larceny, 2701 NW 38th.Larceny, 1208 N. Sheridan.Burglary, 120 NW 44th.Burglary, 5515 Cache Road.DUI, Southeast Flower Mound and Gore Boulevard.Larceny, No. 2 SW 11th.DUI, Northwest 67th Street and Rogers Lane.DUI, Northwest Indian Trail Road and Cache Road.DUI, North Sheridan Road and Cache Road.Robbery, 601 S. Sheridan.Larceny, 2111 NW Lindy.Vandalism, 809 SE Interstate Drive.Larceny, 1930 NW Ferris.Vandalism, 5350 Cache Road.Aggravated assault, 2005 NW Taylor.Vandalism, 35 NW 24th.Drug possession, Northwest 13th Street and Laird Bouleverd. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.