Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Larceny, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway.

Trespassing, 6312 SW Park Place.

Disorderly conduct, 2000 Cache Road.

Larceny, 1002 N. Sheridan.

Larceny, 2701 NW 38th.

Larceny, 1208 N. Sheridan.

Burglary, 120 NW 44th.

Burglary, 5515 Cache Road.

DUI, Southeast Flower Mound and Gore Boulevard.

Larceny, No. 2 SW 11th.

DUI, Northwest 67th Street and Rogers Lane.

DUI, Northwest Indian Trail Road and Cache Road.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

