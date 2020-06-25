Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto theft, 1234 NW Carroll.
Auto theft, 10 SW 4th.
Burglary, 2508 NW 13th.
Trespassing, 210 NW Columbia.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
