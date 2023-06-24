Police reports for June 24, 2023 Jun 24, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Drug possession, Northwest Smith Avenue and Sheridan Road.Disorderly conduct, 1306 SW E.Burglary, 900 NW Rogers Lane.Disorderly conduct, 1618 NW 38th.Larceny, 1810 SW A.Burglary, 2618 SW I.Larceny, 5002 Cache Road.Larceny, 1404 NW Baldwin.Burglary, 2707 NW Hilltop Drive.Larceny, 200 SW C.Sex offenses, 2002 NW Taft.Larceny, 202 SE 45th.Larceny, 309 N. Sheridan.Larceny, 1210 SW Summit.Trespassing, 1208 NW Logan.Vandalism, 1908 NW Euclid.Burglary, larceny, 2202 SW B.Larceny, 2108 N. Sheridan.Larceny, 1211 SW I.Burglary, 315 SE Warwick Way. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists