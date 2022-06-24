Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Drug possession, 1002 N. Sheridan.

Drug possession, Northwest Rogers Lane and Fort Sill Boulevard.

Trespassing, 6453 Cache Road.

Larceny, 1501 SW B.

Drug possession, 1502 NW Irwin.

Larceny, 12701 SW 38th.

Drug possession, Southwest F Avenue and Sheridan Road.

Vandalism, 1909 NW Ozmun.

Auto theft, 1102 Cache Road.

Auto theft, 6112 NW Oak.

Drug possession, Northwest 22nd Street and Cache Road.

Kidnapping, 4309 SE Camelot Drive.

Vandalism, 1609 NW Taylor.

Trespassing, 23 NW 24th.

Burglary, 2516 Fort Sill Blvd.

Vandalism, Northwest 16th Street and Elm Avenue.

DUI, Southwest 11th Street and B Avenue.

Larceny, 2015 Cache Road.

Burglary, 2231 NW Lincoln.

Aggravated assault, Southwest 27th Street and H Avenue.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

