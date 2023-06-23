Police reports for June 23, 2023 Jun 23, 2023 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Drug possession, 6439 Cache Road.Disorderly conduct, 2618 NW 25th.Drug possession, Southwest 1st Street and C Avenue.Larceny, 4010 NW Oak.Sex offenses, 305 NW 4th.Larceny, 1407 NW 23rd.Vandalism, 601 SW Magnolia.Drug possession, 3134 Cache Road.Aggravated assault, 1609 N. Sheridan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists