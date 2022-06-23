Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Larceny, 1525 W. Gore.

Trespassing, 2405 NW Williams.

Larceny, 7211 Cache Road.

Arson, 2512 SW Latham.

Vandalism, 6637 NW Columbia.

Trespassing, 2106 W. Gore.

Vandalism, 619 S. Sheridan.

Larceny, 1123 SW New York.

Burglary, 3011 E. Gore.

Larceny, 2702 SW H.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

