Police reports for June 22, 2023 Jun 22, 2023 5 hrs ago Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Drug possession, South Sheridan Road and West Lee Boulevard.Trespassing, 2624 NW Lindy.Aggravated assault, 909 NW 47th.Drug possession, Southwest 7th Street and Park Avenue.Larceny, 305 NW 4th.Vandalism, 3406 NW Lincoln.Disorderly conduct, 2804 SW J.Larceny, 914 SW Washington.Vandalism, 3805 SE Elmhurst Lane.Auto theft, 40 NE 25th.Burglary, 3747 W. Lee.Burglary, 1127 E. Gore.Embezzlement, 5214 Cache Road.Extortion/blackmail 100 S. Railroad.Robbery, 304 SW 34th.Burglary, 215 SE Interstate Drive.Burglary, 416 SW F.DUI, Southwest 19th Street and F Avenue.Drug possession, Southeast Flower Mound Road and Gore Boulevard.