Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

DUI, Southeast 45th Street and Lee Boulevard.

Larceny, 4402 Cache Road.

Larceny, 2107 Cache Road.

Larceny, 20 NW Mission Blvd.

Larceny, 1002 N. Sheridan.

Larceny, 810 SW C.

Explosives, 2506 W. Gore.

Larceny, 326 NW Compass Drive.

Burglary, 1001 NW 12th.

Drug possession, 2000 block of Southwest Douglas Avenue.

Larceny, 1824 NW 82nd.

Vandalism, 1502 NW Kingsbury.

Drug possession, Northwest 40th Street and Gore Boulevard.

Larceny, 134 E. Lee.

Larceny, 1803 NW 14th.

Vandalism, 4607 SE Edinburgh Lane.

Arson, 1810 SW D.

Burglary, 15 NE 20th.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

