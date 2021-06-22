Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
DUI, Southwest 38th Street and West Gore Boulevard.
Property damage, 914 SW 2nd.
Larceny, 1002 N. Sheridan.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
