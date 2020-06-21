Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
DUI, 1321 SW 27th.
DUI with resulting injury accident, Southwest 54th Street and W. Lee.
Narcotics possession, 10 SW 4th.
DUI refusal, resisting police, Southwest 13th Street and W. Lee.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1414 SW Wisconsin.
DUI refusal, West Gore Boulevard and 31st Street.
Contraband in jail, 10 SW 4th.
DUI refusal, resisting police, Northwest 67th Street and Eisenhower Drive.
DUI — aggravated, Southwest 2nd Street and Lee Boulevard.