Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Larceny, 4402 Cache Road.

Arson, 2601 NW 19th.

Trespassing, 1807 NW Taft.

Larceny, 1115 SW G.

Drug possession, Southeast Flower Mound Road and Lee Boulevard.

Aggravated assault, Southwest 16th Street and Tennessee Avenue.

Vandalism, 1400 SW E.

Larceny, 1223 NW Taft.

Larceny, 1216 NW Hoover.

Auto theft, 2720 SW J.

Auto theft, 3816 SE Dorchester Drive.

Larceny, 2106 W. Gore.

Burglary, 4300 E. Gore.

Burglary, 40 NE 25th.

Larceny, 11 NW 29th.

Larceny, 3003 E. Gore.

Larceny, 2409 NW 22nd.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you