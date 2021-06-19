Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Larceny, No. 2 SW C.

Burglary, 1111 SW F.

Disorderly conduct, 1203 SW Texas.

Burglary, 1314 NW Erwin Lane.

Trespassing, 3401 W. Gore.  

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

