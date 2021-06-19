Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Larceny, No. 2 SW C.
Burglary, 1111 SW F.
Disorderly conduct, 1203 SW Texas.
Burglary, 1314 NW Erwin Lane.
Trespassing, 3401 W. Gore.
Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Larceny, No. 2 SW C.
Burglary, 1111 SW F.
Disorderly conduct, 1203 SW Texas.
Burglary, 1314 NW Erwin Lane.
Trespassing, 3401 W. Gore.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.