Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Burglary, 1507 SW Dr. Charles Whitlow.

Larceny, 1420 W. Lee.

Auto theft, 1603 NW 15th.

Larceny, 6615 NW Denver.

Larceny, 914 W. Lee.

Burglary, 1314 W. Gore.

DUI, Southwest G Avenue and Sheridan Road.

DUI, 609 S. Sheridan. 

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you