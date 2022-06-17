Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Burglary, 1824 NW 82nd.

Burglary, 3506 NE Silcott Circle.

Larceny, 923 SW 36th.

Disorderly conduct, 1616 sW F.

Burglary, vandalism, 1401 NW Hoover.

Burglary, 501 NE Cimarron Circle.

Burglary, 1407 NW 23rd.

Burglary, 140 NE Cimarron Trail.

DUI, Southwest 11th Street Gore Boulevard.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

