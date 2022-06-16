Police reports for June 16, 2022 Jun 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 212 NW 44th.Trespassing, No. 8 NW 67th.DUI, 1717 NW Cherry.Burglary, 5327 NW Ash.Aggravated assault, 2328 SW Tulane.Trespassing, No. 1 NW 67th.Vandalism, 1618 SW New York.Vandalism, 100 S. Rail Road.Auto theft, 2518 SW G.Vandalism, 1401 NW Hoover.Escape/fugitive, Northwest Rogers Lane and Interstate 44.Larceny, 1050 NW 38th.DUI, 2202 SW 11th.Auto theft, 405 SE 45th.Larceny, 8902 SW 11th.Larceny, 6605 NW Denver.Aggravated assault, 3150 Cache Road.Larceny, 1714 NW Williams.Auto theft, 4102 Cache Road.Auto theft, 1421 NW Great Plains Blvd. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Online Poll Is there any information included in the broadcasts of the Jan. 6 Congressional hearings that changed your opinion of the events of that day? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists