Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Larceny, 212 NW 44th.

Trespassing, No. 8 NW 67th.

DUI, 1717 NW Cherry.

Burglary, 5327 NW Ash.

Aggravated assault, 2328 SW Tulane.

Trespassing, No. 1 NW 67th.

Vandalism, 1618 SW New York.

Vandalism, 100 S. Rail Road.

Auto theft, 2518 SW G.

Vandalism, 1401 NW Hoover.

Escape/fugitive, Northwest Rogers Lane and Interstate 44.

Larceny, 1050 NW 38th.

DUI, 2202 SW 11th.

Auto theft, 405 SE 45th.

Larceny, 8902 SW 11th.

Larceny, 6605 NW Denver.

Aggravated assault, 3150 Cache Road.

Larceny, 1714 NW Williams.

Auto theft, 4102 Cache Road.

Auto theft, 1421 NW Great Plains Blvd.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

