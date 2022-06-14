Police reports for June 14, 2022 Jun 14, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Trespass, 2202 E Gore.Theft/larceny, 2615 NW Debracy.Burglary, 6921 W Gore.Theft/larceny, 100 S Railroad.Theft/larceny, 2402 W Gore.Burglary, 1705 NW Lindy.Burglary, 2148 SW Douglas.Theft/larceny, 1402 NW Andrews.Theft of vehicle, 2302 NW Sheridan Road.Theft/larceny, 2335 NW Bell.Burglary, 1502 NW Fort Sill Blvd.Burglary, 15 NE 20th.Weapons law violations, 2317 NW 30th.Liquor law violations, Northwest Parkview Road and /Northwest Oak Avenue.Drunkenness, 123 NE Babbit. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theft Crime Criminal Law Police Violation Burglary Offense Following Lawton Police Department Law Recommended for you Online Poll Is there any information included in the broadcasts of the Jan. 6 Congressional hearings that changed your opinion of the events of that day? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists