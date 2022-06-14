Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Trespass, 2202 E Gore.

Theft/larceny, 2615 NW Debracy.

Burglary, 6921 W Gore.

Theft/larceny, 100 S Railroad.

Theft/larceny, 2402 W Gore.

Burglary, 1705 NW Lindy.

Burglary, 2148 SW Douglas.

Theft/larceny, 1402 NW Andrews.

Theft of vehicle, 2302 NW Sheridan Road.

Theft/larceny, 2335 NW Bell.

Burglary, 1502 NW Fort Sill Blvd.

Burglary, 15 NE 20th.

Weapons law violations, 2317 NW 30th.

Liquor law violations, Northwest Parkview Road and /Northwest Oak Avenue.

Drunkenness, 123 NE Babbit.