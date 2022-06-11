Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

DUI, Northwest 38th Street and Gore Boulevard.

Vandalism, No. 7 NE Dr. Louis K. Jones.

Larceny, 1002 N. Sheridan.

Auto theft, 1102 Cache Road.

Burglary, 2210 NW Pollard.

Aggravated assault, 1611 SW Wisconsin.

Auto theft, 1802 W. Lee.

Larceny, 115 NE Arlington Drive.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

