Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Drug possession, Northwest Lake Avenue and Morford Drive.

Larceny, 2710 NW 22nd.

Larceny, 1609 SW New York.

Auto theft, 2705 NW Denver.

Vandalism, 2318 NW 35th.

Larceny, 4741 NW Motif Manor.

Burglary, 5316 Cache Road.

Drug possession, 2510 NW 52nd.

Drug possession, 20 N. Sheridan.

Drug possession, Southwest 11th Street and E Avenue.

Auto theft, 1321 SW 27th.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

