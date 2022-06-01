Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Vandalism, 313 SW J.

Aggravated assault, 2209 NW Hoover.

DUI, Southeast 1st Street and Lee Boulevard.

Larceny, 612 W. Lee.

Larceny, 2106 W. Gore.

Disorderly conduct, 2508 SW A.

Burglary, 3502 E. Gore.

Auto theft, 6315 W. Gore.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

