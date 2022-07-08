Police reports for July 8, 2022 Jul 8, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Drug possession, 3502 E. Gore.Aggravated assault, 2202 Fort Sill Blvd.Burglary, 2402 NW 38th.Larceny, 6701 Cache Road.Auto theft, 1112 NW Bell.Drug possession, 1512 NW 47th.Burglary, 1816 NW Taft.Disorderly conduct, 1930 Cache Road.Kidnapping, 2308 NW 14th.Larceny, 4402 Cache Road.Burglary, 1509 NW 17th.Larceny, 503 NW Glendale Drive.Aggravated assault, 1306 NW Erwin.Larceny, 1108 NW Euclid.Auto theft, 2202 SW B.Burglary, 1610 NW Lincoln.Trespassing, 2015 Cache Road.DUI, Northwest 13th Street and Hoover Avenue. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll How do you plan to beat the heat this week? You voted: Submerge yourself in the pool Hide in the house under the air conditioning Go to a cool place such as the mall or the library The heat doesn't bother me Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists