Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Drug possession, 3502 E. Gore.

Aggravated assault, 2202 Fort Sill Blvd.

Burglary, 2402 NW 38th.

Larceny, 6701 Cache Road.

Auto theft, 1112 NW Bell.

Drug possession, 1512 NW 47th.

Burglary, 1816 NW Taft.

Disorderly conduct, 1930 Cache Road.

Kidnapping, 2308 NW 14th.

Larceny, 4402 Cache Road.

Burglary, 1509 NW 17th.

Larceny, 503 NW Glendale Drive.

Aggravated assault, 1306 NW Erwin.

Larceny, 1108 NW Euclid.

Auto theft, 2202 SW B.

Burglary, 1610 NW Lincoln.

Trespassing, 2015 Cache Road.

DUI, Northwest 13th Street and Hoover Avenue.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

