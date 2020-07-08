Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto burglary, 1107 NW 51st.
Auto theft, 1309 SW 24th.
Auto theft, 6112 NW Euclid.
Auto theft, 3332 NE Brentwood.
Auto theft, No. 1 NW 29th.
Narcotics possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, 3110 Cache Road.
Auto theft, 1318 NW Kingsbury.
DUI, 1529 NW 31st.
Felony firearm with a defaced serial number, narcotics possession, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, South Sheridan Road and West Gore Boulevard.