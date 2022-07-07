Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Drug possession, 1715 NW 48th.

Larceny, 1321 SW 21st.

Larceny, 914 SW H.

Auto theft, 215 SE Interstate Drive.

Vandalism, 2136 NW 82nd.

Larceny, 107 NW 7th.

Disorderly conduct, 2315 SW J.

Arson, 1906 NW Kingsbury.

Aggravated assault, 802 N. Sheridan.

Burglary, 2906 NW 19th.

Burglary, 1819 NW 82nd.

Arson, 2413 NW 22nd.

Larceny, 2510 SW 68th.

Larceny, 3501 SW Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive.

Arson, 1201 Cache Road.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

