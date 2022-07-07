Police reports for July 7, 2022 Jul 7, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Drug possession, 1715 NW 48th.Larceny, 1321 SW 21st.Larceny, 914 SW H.Auto theft, 215 SE Interstate Drive.Vandalism, 2136 NW 82nd.Larceny, 107 NW 7th.Disorderly conduct, 2315 SW J.Arson, 1906 NW Kingsbury.Aggravated assault, 802 N. Sheridan.Burglary, 2906 NW 19th.Burglary, 1819 NW 82nd.Arson, 2413 NW 22nd.Larceny, 2510 SW 68th.Larceny, 3501 SW Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive.Arson, 1201 Cache Road. Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll How do you plan to beat the heat this week? You voted: Submerge yourself in the pool Hide in the house under the air conditioning Go to a cool place such as the mall or the library The heat doesn't bother me Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists