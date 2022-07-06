Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Larceny, 1208 N. Sheridan.

Disorderly conduct, 154 Schoolhouse Slough, Lake Lawtonka.

Vandalism, 60 N. Sheridan.

Auto theft, 2314 SW H.

Burglary, 3334 SW Salinas Drive.

Larceny, 6895 NW Willow Springs Drive.

Larceny, 4733 NW Motif Manor.

Burglary, 40 NE 25th.

Larceny, 2210 NW Pollard.

Burglary, 1525 Cache Road.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

