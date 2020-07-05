Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto theft, 1414 SW Wisconsin.
Burglary, narcotics possession, resisting police, possession of drug paraphernalia, Northwest 18th Street and Lake Avenue.
Burglary, 1306 NW Kingsbriar.
Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, obstructing an officer, Northwest 15th Street and Williams Avenue.
DUI, resisting police, Northwest Hunter Road and Cache Road.
Possession of narcotics, resisting police, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, Northwest 34th Street and Cache Road.
Pointing a weapon at others, 1822 N. Sheridan.
Burglary, 2516 Fort Sill Blvd.
Burglary, 6925 SW Delta.
Auto theft, 1125 E. Gore.
Auto theft, 1804 NW Euclid.
Auto theft, 2202 NW U.S. 277.
Auto theft, 1206 NW Carroll.
Marijuana possession, 910 NW Ferris.