Police reports for July 5, 2022 Jul 5, 2022

Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Drunkenness, 1612 SE Hillcrest.
Theft, 1002 NW Sheridan Road.
Vandalism, 3134 Cache Road.
Theft, 311 SW 19th.
Drunkenness, 5214 NW Rogers Lane.
Drunk driving, Southwest Sheridan Road and Southwest Lee Boulevard.
Theft, 1815 SW A.
Drunk driving, Southeast Lee Boulevard and Southeast 45th Street.
Theft, 23 NW 24th.
Theft, 1203 SW Lee.
Burglary, 1605 SW Bishop Road.
Burglary, 1001 SW Sheridan Road.
Theft of vehicle, 1102 Cache Road.
Theft of vehicle, 508 NW 3rd.