Police reports for July 31, 2022 Jul 30, 2022 Jul 30, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 3164 Cache Road.Burglary, No. 2 NW 3rd.Aggravated assault, 925 SW 38th.Burglary, 3401 SW Abilene.Auto theft, 4553 SW G.Larceny, 621 SW Sedalia Place.Larceny, 1311 SW Pennsylvania.Burglary, 221 SE Park.Burglary, 6612 NW Euclid.Burglary, 511 NW Fairway Villas Place.Burglary, 2507 SW Washington.Drug possession, 5340 Cache Road.Disorderly conduct, 201 NW Arlington.Robbery, 1002 N. Sheridan.Disorderly conduct, 534 NE Carver.Disorderly conduct, Southwest 22nd Street and B Avenue.Larceny, No. 7 NW 58th.Auto theft, 2315 E. Gore.Larceny, 916 SW Washington.Drug possession, Southwest 17th Street and E Avenue. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.