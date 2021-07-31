Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Eluding police, possessing/receiving/concealing a stolen vehicle, obstructing police, 1518 NW Columbia.
Aggravated assault and battery on a Department of Corrections employee, 8607 SE Flower Mound.
Burglary, 2411 W. Lee.
Auto burglary, 4123 SW Jefferson.
Auto theft, 701 NW Ash.
Property damage, 2105 SW B.
DUI, Northwest 6th Street and Cache Road.
Auto theft, 202 E. Lee.
Auto burglary, 7206 NW Cherry Circle.