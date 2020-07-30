Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Marijuana possession, Northwest 24th Street and Cache Road.
Resisting police, Southwest 20th Street and E Avenue.
Trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, 902 SW 37th.
Marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, Southwest 9th Street and I Avenue.
DUI with drugs, narcotics possession, Southwest 2nd Street and Lee Boulevard.
Auto burglary, resisting police, Southeast 20th Street and Gore Boulevard.
Auto burglary, 1312 SW 6th.
Marijuana possession, trespassing, 1822 N. Sheridan.