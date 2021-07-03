Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Narcotics possession, Northwest Ferris Avenue and Sheridan Road.
Resisting police, Southwest A Avenue and Sheridan Road.
Trespassing 1908 SW C.
Narcotics possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, Southwest I Avenue and Sheridan Road.
Breaking and entering, 806 NW Ferris.
Resisting police, Southwest 25th Street and I Avenue.
DUI, Southwest 67th Street and Beta Avenue.
DUI, Southwest 15th Street and H Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 4751 NW Motif Manor.
DUI, Southwest 67th Street and Oak Avenue.
Burglary, 1301 SW 26th.
Incident, 4908 SE Brighton Drive.
Incident, 819 SW Chaucer Drive.
Theft of city equipment, 2500 SW Bishop Road.