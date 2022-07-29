Police reports for July 29, 2022 Jul 29, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Arson, 1804 NW Euclid.Larceny, 4010 Cache Road.Burglary, 920 NE Tortoise Drive.Vandalism, 209 NW 6th.Kidnapping, 3315 SW Salinas Drive.Auto theft, 128 NE Angus.Vandalism, 1402 SW Park Ridge Blvd.Pornography, 629 NW Waterford Drive.Vandalism, 6935 W. Gore.Burglary, 7301 W. Lee.Burglary, 1213 NW Andrews.Burglary, 214 NW 44th. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll What should the City of Lawton do with its wading pools? You voted: Repair them at an estimated cost of $1 million Replace them with spray parks Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists