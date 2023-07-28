Police reports for July 28, 2023 Jul 28, 2023 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Police Department:Narcotics, Northwest 34th Street and Cache Road.Vandalism, 610 SW 52nd.Drunkenness 602 SW 38th.Burglary 601 NW 2nd.Burglary 4718 SE 47th.Larceny, 4402 Cache Road.Larceny, 247 E Gore.Burglary 2408 NW Fort Sill Blvd.Burglary 2306 NW 35th.Larceny, 2108 NW Fort Sill Blvd.Burglary 1702 SW 3rd.Burglary 1620 S Railroad.Trespass 1620 S Railroad.Burglary 1605 NW Kingsbury.Burglary 1601 SE 1st.Trespass 1401 SW E. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Police Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support the City Council's decision to put the indoor mass transfer station on Southwest B Avenue? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists