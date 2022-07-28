Police reports for July 28, 2022 Jul 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 2402 SW Avenue I.Burglary, 1615 NW Smith.Burglary, 2107 SW B.Larceny, 808 NW 20th.Larceny, 1825 SW Monroe.Vandalism, 5604 NW Briarwood Drive.Auto theft, 2310 SW E.Vandalism, 48 SW 45th.Vandalism, 804 SW D.Burglary, 7110 W. Gore.Burglary, 1208 SW 24th.Larceny, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway.Vandalism, 915 W. Gore.Larceny, 106 SW 17th.Burglary, 6104 NW Ferris.Burglary, 5370 Cache Road.Burglary, 402 N. Sheridan.Vandalism, 1301 NW 63rd.Burglary, 6206 NW Ferris. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll What should the City of Lawton do with its wading pools? You voted: Repair them at an estimated cost of $1 million Replace them with spray parks Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists