Police reports for July 26, 2023 Jul 26, 2023 8 hrs ago Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Police Department:Trespass, 6748 Cache Road.Larceny, Northwest 17th Street and Northwest Dearborn Avenue.Vandalism, 2204 NW Austin.Larceny, 1609 NW Sheridan.Burglary, 622 SW Bishop.Larceny, 407 SE Sungate.Theft of vehicle, 3164 Cache Road.Arson, 918 SW 3rd.Larceny, Southwest 4th Street and Southwest B Avenue.Larceny, 4101 SE Camelot.Burglary, 808 SE 2nd.Drunk driving, Cache Road and Northwest Sheridan Road.