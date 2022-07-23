Police reports for July 23, 2022 Jul 23, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 387 SW 154th.Burglary, 619 S. Sheridan.Drug possession, Southwest J Avenue and Sheridan Road.Larceny, 3011 E. Gore.Larceny, 1424 NW 40th.Larceny, 3801 W. Gore.Larceny, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway.Arson, 4707 SE Kincaid.Larceny, 814 NE Carver.Larceny, 1410 SW Georgia.Burglary, 1813½ NW Bell.Larceny, 5210 Cache Road.Vandalism, 1814 NW 80th.Larceny, Southwest 18th Street and Douglas Avenue.Burglary, 2104 SW F.Larceny, 119 NE 20th.Vandalism, 6920 SW Forest.Larceny, 2007 NW Lindy.Vandalism, 5515 Cache Road. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll July 20 is National Hot Dog Day How do you like your hot dog? You voted: Just mustard With chili With chili and cheese With relish With onions With sauerkraut Give me the works Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists