Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Petit larceny, resisting police, 261 NW 2nd.
Incident, No. 5 NW 58th.
Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Petit larceny, resisting police, 261 NW 2nd.
Incident, No. 5 NW 58th.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.