Police reports for July 22, 2022 Jul 22, 2022 Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, larceny, 3401 E. Gore.Larceny, 1666 NW 27th.Burglary, 2004 NW 24th.Larceny, 1601 SW Dr. Charles Whitlow.Larceny, 611 NW Bell.Larceny, 105 NW 5th.Auto theft, 7926 NW Crossland Drive.Larceny, 4538 SW Cherokee.Robbery, 612 NW 19th.Auto theft, 2215 NW 46th.Larceny, 808 NW 36th.Larceny, 2409 SW H.Burglary, 2805 NW 19th.Burglary, 610 SW 52nd.Larceny, 808 SW 6th.Burglary, 3011 E. Gore.Vandalism, 601 SW Summit.Larceny, 6921 W. Gore.Aggravated assault, 100 S. Railroad Street.Larceny, 601 S. Sheridan. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.