Police reports for July 21, 2023 Jul 21, 2023 Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road.Larceny, 2302 N. Sheridan.Larceny, 4010 NW Oak.Larceny, 2001 NW 19th.Larceny, 7402 NW Sun Blvd.Sex offenses, 730 SW 46th.Vandalism, 5402 NW Kinyon.Sex offenses, 5602 W. Lee.Burglary, 2704 NW 52nd.Larceny, 4703 SE Wilshire.Burglary, 1501 E. Gore.Disorderly conduct, 30 S. Sheridan.Larceny, 2007 NW Lindy.Burglary, 2202 SW B.Sex offenses, 3409 SW Rolling Hills Drive.Burglary, 808 NE Carver.Trespassing, No. 2 SW 11th.Larceny, 305 NW 13th.Burglary, 2619 Cache Road.Vandalism, 2105 SW B.Larceny, West Gore Boulevard and Fort Sill Boulevard.