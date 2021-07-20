Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Motor vehicle theft, 2106 W. Gore.
Incident, Elmer Thomas Park.
Possession of CDS with intent to distribute, 2704 NW 52nd
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
