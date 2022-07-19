Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Theft of vehicle, 1614 SW Pennsylvania.

Drunkenness, 4311 Cache Road.

Theft/larceny, Southeast Indiana Avenue and Southeast Kincaid Avenue.

Trespass, 20 NW Sheridan Road.

Theft/larceny, 1202 NW Baldwin.

Burglary, 611 SW Sheridan Road.

Theft/larceny, 1207 W Gore.

Disorderly conduct, 1525 Cache Road,

Theft/larceny, 5110 NW Cache Road.

Drunkenness, 3401 W Gore.

Drunk driving, Southwest 67th Street and Southwest Chaucer Drive.