Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Eluding police, resisting police, Northwest 12th Street and Baldwin Avenue.
Property damage, 5730 SW Ash.
Larceny, 2610 Cache Road.
Resisting police, Southwest 17th Street and C Avenue.
DUI, 2315 E. Gore.
Entering a building to commit a felony, 2102 NW 19th.
Property damage, 1506 SW E.
Incident, 325 NW 35th.
Petit larceny, 1317 W. Lee.
Disorderly conduct, resisting police, 1401 SW B.
Aggravated trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, use of a firearm to commit a felony, Northwest Rogers Lane and U.S. 62.