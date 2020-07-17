Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto burglary, 4718 NW Ridgecrest Drive.
Property damage, 416 SW Roosevelt.
Burglary, 719 NW 67th.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
