Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Disorderly conduct, 536 SW 11th.

Drug possession, 3110 Cache Road.

Disorderly conduct, Northwest 23rd Street and Williams Avenue.

Larceny, 3610 SE Huntington Drive.

Burglary, 2809 NW 24th.

Larceny, Southwest Bishop Road and Sheridan Road.

Disorderly conduct, 4606 SW Beta.

Auto theft, 2202 NW 7th.

Burglary, 2306 NW 23rd.

Larceny, 901 SW 78th.

Burglary, 1919 Cache Road.

Trespassing, 6439 Cache Road.

DUI, Northwest 19th Street and Dearborn Avenue. 

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

