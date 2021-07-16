Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting police, 3134 Cache Road.
Maintaining a place for narcotics users, narcotics possession, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, possession of drug paraphernalia, 2410 NW Lindy.
Auto theft, 824 SE 2nd.
Failure to report an accident, Southwest 112th Street and Lee Boulevard.
Pointing a weapon at others, 2309 NW 38th.
Petit larceny, 2601 SW H.
Disorderly conduct, resisting police, 1915 SW D.
False fire alarms, 912 SW 35th.
False fire alarms, 925 SW 35th.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1006 SW Sedalia.