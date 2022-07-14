Police reports for July 14, 2022 Jul 14, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 328 SW 72nd.Larceny, 940 NW 38th.Auto theft, North Rail Road Street and West Gore Boulevard.Larceny, 2601 E. Lee.Burglary, 414 NW 56th.Larceny, 14 Louis K. Jones.Burglary, 2223 NW Hoover.Drug possession, Southwest 13th Street and Gore Boulevard.Larceny, 1208 N. Sheridan.Larceny, 2315 E. Gore.Drug possession, 1102 W. Lee.Burglary, 1505 NW Smith.Larceny, 3801 Cache Road.Larceny, Northwest Columbia Avenue and Fort Sill Boulevard.Drug possession, 806 SW H.Larceny, No. 4 NW 61st.Larceny, 1306 SW Georgia.Burglary, 2636 Cache Road.Larceny, 940 NW 38th. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll How do you plan to beat the heat this week? You voted: Submerge yourself in the pool Hide in the house under the air conditioning Go to a cool place such as the mall or the library The heat doesn't bother me Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists