Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Larceny, 328 SW 72nd.

Larceny, 940 NW 38th.

Auto theft, North Rail Road Street and West Gore Boulevard.

Larceny, 2601 E. Lee.

Burglary, 414 NW 56th.

Larceny, 14 Louis K. Jones.

Burglary, 2223 NW Hoover.

Drug possession, Southwest 13th Street and Gore Boulevard.

Larceny, 1208 N. Sheridan.

Larceny, 2315 E. Gore.

Drug possession, 1102 W. Lee.

Burglary, 1505 NW Smith.

Larceny, 3801 Cache Road.

Larceny, Northwest Columbia Avenue and Fort Sill Boulevard.

Drug possession, 806 SW H.

Larceny, No. 4 NW 61st.

Larceny, 1306 SW Georgia.

Burglary, 2636 Cache Road.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

